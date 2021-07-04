THE York Mystery Plays were performed again today near the Minster - to the atmospheric sound of thunder rumbling across the city.

The new production of ‘A Resurrection for York’ was put on hold earlier this year because of the pandemic but there were three performances yesterday in Deans Park and three more today.

They mostly escaped the torrential rain which has swept York at times this weekend, but there was thunder throughout the 2pm production today.

The partnership behind the plays - York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust, York Festival Trust and York Minster – decided the new production, directed by Philip Parr, should be an hour-long, outdoor performance on two static wagons, with audiences limited in size by social distancing guidelines.

Linda Terry, chair of York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust, said the plays had survived past plagues and the trust wanted to play its part in a new beginning with an optimistic and safe event, bringing people together in a vividly imagined drama from York’s literary and cultural inheritance.

York Festival Trust director Roger Lee said that with arts and culture amongst the last areas of our lives allowed to return, the trust was delighted to be part of the project to bring Mystery Plays back to York and support the rebirth of live performing arts.

The Rt Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, said he was delighted events crucial to the life and story of York were beginning to happen again.

He said the theme for the plays this year was resurrection, and it would be hard to think of a more appropriate focus for a society, community and city coming back to life 'after a torrid journey.'