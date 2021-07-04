YORKSHIRE Ambulance Service is urging the public to find alternatives to ringing 999.

The county emergency service is so busy it is having to put contingency plans into operation so it doesn't buckle under the strain.

It has also made a series of tweets asking the public to access online and 111 services unless it really is a life-threatening situation.

It has not given details of what kind of calls it is dealing with or why it is so busy. No major incident has been reported anywhere in the county.

Nick Smith, executive director of operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are currently experiencing extremely high demand today and this is having a severe impact on our operations.

"We are implementing a number of actions in order to protect our core services for patients and respond to the ongoing demand.

“These challenges are being managed in accordance with the Trust’s usual protocols and the tried and tested plans it has in place.

“We are asking members of the public to only call us in a serious or life-threatening emergency to help us focus our efforts on our most poorly patients.

“Our dedicated staff are working extremely hard to reach patients as quickly and safely as possible.

“If someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk, they should call 999 immediately.

"For anyone with less serious illnesses and injuries, our NHS 111 service is available online at 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111."

The service is also making repeated calls for patients and those with medical problems to check out https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/ before ringing 999.

Thunderstorms and cloud bursts have been drenching the county spasmodically all day.

Many of the 20 million people who watched England beat Ukraine yesterday evening are in Yorkshire and some continued the post-match celebrations long into the night.