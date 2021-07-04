AN ONLINE butchers is opening a bricks and mortar shop which it hopes will become a tourist attraction.

Farmison & Co specialises in heritage breeds and runs a doorstep delivery of meat from more than 30 farms in Yorkshire and northern England.

On Wednesday, it will also invite the public into its building when it opens its first shop at its Ripon headquarters.

Called Cut by Farmison & Co, it will be open seven days a week.

It will have a glass wall so customers can watch a master butcher at work as well as get his advice and that of his staff on how to prepare meat and follow recipes devised by Farmison & Co’s in-house Michelin starred chef, Jeff Baker.

They will also be able to taste and sample new products and place orders.

John Pallagi, Farmison & Co founder and chief executive officer, said: “The profile of Yorkshire’s meat is only growing as chefs and home cooks recognise the rich heritage of traditional husbandry around Ripon, with the pastures in the Dales and North York Moors giving the meat unique qualities – much like the principle of ‘terroir’ in wine.

“And because of the extensive range of heritage breeds that make up our online better meat offer, we reckon if you were to display it in a traditional shop, you’d have to have the longest butcher’s counter in the world.

“And while we think Cut, in time, could grow to be a stop on the Yorkshire tourist trail, we know locals will appreciate the convenience of click and collect and the advice from our expert team when they pop in.”

The shop will be open 9am to 6pm every day except Sundays when it will be open 9.30am to 12 noon.