Students who managed to overcome the unique problems of pandemic studying have been honoured in a virtual ceremony.
York College has revealed the winners of first REACH awards for A-level, vocational and apprenticeship students.
Lee Probert, Chief Executive & Principal said, “Achieving an award in any year is an achievement to be proud of.
"Achieving an award in an academic year fraught with lockdowns, local and national restrictions and whilst studying at least part of their course online is something students should be phenomenally proud of.
“Over the last 18months students have shown resilience, creativity and resolve. These are characteristics which will stand them in good stead for the future, alongside their academic achievements.”
Because of the pandemic, the ceremony was held online.
The winners are:
Principal’s Award
Liffy Wilson
Governor’s Award
Yasmin Walker and Helena Coughlin
Star Student of the Year
Vocational: Max Evans
A Level: Amy Woollen
Foundation English/Maths: Sophie Lymath
L.I.A.M Awards
Lily Christlow and Beth Lingard
A Level, Vocational and T Level Award Winners
Outstanding Achievement Award
Aimee Dawson
Most Determined Student Award
Lara Simpson
Inclusivity/Student Role Model Award
Leon McKnight. Highly commended, Mia Edson
Contribution to College Life/Community Award
Emma Downing. Highly commended, Chloe Carmicheal
Progression Award
Ryan Bennett. Highly Commended, Daniel Barker
Apprenticeship Award Winners
Outstanding Achievement Award
Morgan McGowan
Most Determined Student Award
Zoe Clarke
Inclusivity/Student Role Model Award
Liam Davies
Contribution to College Life/Community Award
Olivia Wileman
Progression Award
Reece Carter
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.