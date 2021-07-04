Students who managed to overcome the unique problems of pandemic studying have been honoured in a virtual ceremony.

York College has revealed the winners of first REACH awards for A-level, vocational and apprenticeship students.

Lee Probert, Chief Executive & Principal said, “Achieving an award in any year is an achievement to be proud of.

"Achieving an award in an academic year fraught with lockdowns, local and national restrictions and whilst studying at least part of their course online is something students should be phenomenally proud of.

“Over the last 18months students have shown resilience, creativity and resolve. These are characteristics which will stand them in good stead for the future, alongside their academic achievements.”

Because of the pandemic, the ceremony was held online.

The winners are:

Principal’s Award

Liffy Wilson

Governor’s Award

Yasmin Walker and Helena Coughlin

Star Student of the Year

Vocational: Max Evans

A Level: Amy Woollen

Foundation English/Maths: Sophie Lymath

L.I.A.M Awards

Lily Christlow and Beth Lingard

  •  

A Level, Vocational and T Level Award Winners

Outstanding Achievement Award

Aimee Dawson

Most Determined Student Award

Lara Simpson

Inclusivity/Student Role Model Award

Leon McKnight. Highly commended, Mia Edson

Contribution to College Life/Community Award

Emma Downing. Highly commended, Chloe Carmicheal

Progression Award

Ryan Bennett. Highly Commended, Daniel Barker

  •  

Apprenticeship Award Winners

Outstanding Achievement Award

Morgan McGowan

Most Determined Student Award

Zoe Clarke

Inclusivity/Student Role Model Award

Liam Davies

Contribution to College Life/Community Award

Olivia Wileman

Progression Award

Reece Carter