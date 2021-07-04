A DEALER caught red-handed with drugs capable of being sold for more than £12,000 on the streets has been jailed.

Simon Robert Carr, 55, had armed himself with an incapacitating gas canister in case anyone tried to take his drugs or cash, York Crown Court heard.

But police surprised him red-handed with cannabis and today he is in jail.

Dan Cordey, prosecuting, said police also found cocaine and amphetamine when they raided Carr's home.

"It is clear the defendant was taken by surprise," said the barrister. "He was sitting in the lounge at a coffee table and he had cannabis in front of him."

Altogether the drugs in the house were worth between £11,950 and £12,490 in street deals.

Judge Simon Hickey told him: "You kept drugs of high value, you were making a deal of money and you undoubtedly kept the CS canister in case anyone popped in to relieve you of the drugs or cash."

Carr, of Murchison Street, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and cannabis, both with intent to supply them to others and having a prohibited weapon.

He was jailed for three years and nine months and will face an assets confiscation hearing later this year.

For him, Robert Mochrie said he had medical problems that had caused him depression

The cannabis had come from plants he himself had grown.