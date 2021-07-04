Rotarians have done more than 6,000 hours as volunteers and given nearly £30,000 for PPE as well as donating almost £250,000 of food to foodbanks and similar organisations during the pandemic in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.
Members of the organisation also carried out hundreds of other projects to help others such as donating sanitary protection for those unable to afford it, feeding children breakfasts and lunches to ensure they didn’t miss out, donating laptops or money to schools, supporting local hospices, and arranging Christmas gift boxes for children and older people who may have had little cheer last year, and many other initiatives.
Revealing what his members have done, district governor Stephen Ellis said: “The lockdown was certainly not going to stop Rotarians helping out their local communities.
"Some clubs galvanised the local community to make face masks and scrubs, which were not only essential items in themselves, but helped bring the community together and boost morale during difficult times.”
“I am so proud of the Rotarians for their contribution to date during the pandemic.
"When their regular events had to be cancelled they came up with innovative ways of raising funds, such as virtual balloon races, Jumblebee online auctions, bob-a-job type activities and many sponsored walks to name a few, and then channeled the funds raised to help their local communities.
"Rotarians across the world always rise to the challenge following a crisis, and this one has been no different.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.