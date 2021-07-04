A DOMESTIC incident led to traffic chaos in Tadcaster and on the A64 for much of yesterday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police have now revealed that they closed the dual carriageway because they had stopped a car and wanted to arrest a man.

As a result for hours, huge traffic jams built up in and around Tadcaster that at their worst took motorists half an hour to get through.

Two people were taken to hospital - a man with knife wounds and a woman.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were able to bring this incident to a conclusion and ensure the wider public were kept safe throughout.

"The A64 was closed following the incident, to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and we’re grateful for the patience shown by motorists who were affected.”

The drama began shortly before 1pm.

A police statement said: "North Yorkshire Police officers located a vehicle on the A64, linked to an incident of a domestic nature earlier in the day.

"Specially-trained officers brought the grey Audi to a stop on the A64 at Headley Bar, near Tadcaster.

"A man in his 20s in the car had suffered serious knife injuries.

"He was taken to hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.

"He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"A woman in her 40s in the car was also injured, and received hospital treatment before being discharged."

The A64 was closed between the A162 junction on the Tadcaster bypass and the A1M junction at Bramham crossroads. Both carriageways were shut until 3pm when one carriageway was opened. The other was opened later.

Long tail-backs built up on both roads and in Tadcaster itself.