It's full steam ahead as the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) prepares for the return of its September spectacular.
The first locomotive built in Britain for 50 years, A1 Steam Locomotive Trust’s 60163 Tornado, will be among the headliners at the heritage railway's Annual Steam Gala.
Joining it and the home fleet will be the Great Central Railway’s LMS 8F Class 48305.
Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “It will be great to welcome these two icons of steam to the NYMR, with another locomotive to be announced.
"After taking a break in 2020 due to Covid-19, it’s great to have the Steam Gala return - it’s without doubt one of our favourite events and one of the most popular.”
The four-day event will run from September 23 to September 26, and is expected to include 12 locomotives in steam as well as the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival at Goathland and Levisham stations.
