SOCIAL housing residents in York and North Yorkshire will have the chance to affect how their landlords and others tackle climate change.
Yorkshire Housing, which has many properties in the city and county, is looking for people to join its Tenants Climate Jury.
It will include 30 tenants from the social housing association and four other northern housing associations.
The jury will discuss how existing homes can be made greener to help fight climate change and reduce bills for customers. This could be by installing insulation or upgrading heating systems.
Yorkshire Housing are sending out 1,500 letters to their customers as part of their involvement in the jury.
Shared Future will select six people from each Housing Association who reflect the diversity of residents, both in terms of demographic make-up and their opinions on climate change.
The Tenants’ Jury will meet 10 times over the summer for 30 hours’ worth of deliberation. They will listen to, and question invited expert speakers, and discuss issues with each other. They’ll also work together alongside expert facilitators to develop recommendations as to how tenants, social housing providers, and others can work together to tackle climate change in our homes and neighbourhoods.
Anyone in a household receiving an invitation letter aged 16 years or over can register to be considered for the jury. Participants will receive £250 in vouchers as a thank you for their time.
