A DEMONSTRATION by and in support of NHS workers only attracted a handful of attenders in a rain soaked city centre.
The gathering outside York Minster was one of 50 demonstrations across the country marking the 73rd birthday of the NHS.
Those that braved the rain heard speeches calling for a big pay rise for NHS workers and more recognition of the role they played and are continuing to play in the pandemic.
“Health Campaigns Together”, “Keep Our NHS Public”, “NHS workers say No” and the National Shop Stewards Network (NSSN) together arranged the national day of demonstrations.
There were also demos in Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and Bradford.
