Motorists are enduring traffic chaos in and around Tadcaster after an incident closed the A64 at lunchtime.

Diversions are in force between the A162 junction on the Tadcaster bypass and the A1(M) A64 junction at Bramham crossroads.

Traffic jams have built up on the A64 eastbound carriageway for more than a mile and from the A1(M) to Tadcaster, as well as in Tadcaster itself and on the A162 south of the town.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

3pm The A64 eastbound carriageway has just reopened but the A64 is still closed between the A162 and the A1M

 