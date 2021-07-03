A MAN has been jailed for stealing 12 Yankee Candles worth £120 from B&M Stores and assaulting two people.
Shaun Kellett, 44, of Brompton Road, East Bowling, Bradford, admitted stealing the candles from the shop in Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on November 19 last year.
Bradford and Keighley magistrates said he had “a flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
Kellett was convicted of the denied offences of assaulting a man and woman by beating them in Huddersfield on the same day.
He was jailed for a total of eight weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
