Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault near a York church and a takeaway.
A woman told North Yorkshire Police she was approached by a man on the pedestrian crossing near Dominic Pizza in Lawrence Street between 2am and 2.30am on Sunday morning.
They were then joined by another man, who walked along Lawrence Steet with them, before they turned off to walk along the path at the side of St Lawrence’s Church.
The woman alleged she was then sexually assaulted - but managed to run off from the men before coming across a group of people who walked her home.
This morning a police spokesman said: "Two men have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in the Lawrence Street area of York in the early hours of Sunday 20 June 2021.
"They remain in custody at this time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.