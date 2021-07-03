Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault near a York church and a takeaway.

A woman told North Yorkshire Police she was approached by a man on the pedestrian crossing near Dominic Pizza in Lawrence Street between 2am and 2.30am on Sunday morning.

They were then joined by another man, who walked along Lawrence Steet with them, before they turned off to walk along the path at the side of St Lawrence’s Church.

The woman alleged she was then sexually assaulted - but managed to run off from the men before coming across a group of people who walked her home.

This morning a police spokesman said: "Two men have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in the Lawrence Street area of York in the early hours of Sunday 20 June 2021.

"They remain in custody at this time."