HERE are the latest road restrictions for York.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Cromwell Road & Bishophill Senior on Sunday 4th July for Community Street Party.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Front Street from Monday 5th July till Friday 16th July 2021 for traffic signal refurbishment works.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Penleys Grove Street-Lockwood Street from Monday 5th July till Friday 9th July 2021 during electricity works.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Eboracum Way from Monday 5th July till Sunday 25th July 2021 during gas works.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Boroughbridge Road-Albion Avenue from Thursday 8th July till Monday 12th July.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Wigginton Road Level Crossing from 2350hrs on Saturday 10th July till 0800hrs on Sunday 11th July 2021 during track maintenance works.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Brecks Lane & Thompson Drive from Monday 12th July till Friday 16th July 2021 during carriageway resurfacing works.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Osmington Gardens-Toby Court from Monday 12th July till Friday 23rd July during electric works.
Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Almery Terrace-Riverside footpath from Monday 12th July till Friday 30th July 2021 during flood defence works.
