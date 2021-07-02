POLICE in York are cracking down on badly behaved youths.

North Yorkshire Police say they have put in force dispersal orders this weekend at Little Knavesmire and Millennium Bridge as part of their ongoing aim to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols and the force say the dispersal orders will give officers the ability to disperse groups and prevent people from returning within a specific timeframe.

The actions have been put in place following increased reports of drinking, littering and intimidating behaviour by groups of youths in the area.

Inspector Lee Pointon, said: “Over recent weeks and months, the local community have been suffering from anti-social behaviour in the areas of little Knavesmire and Millenium Bridge. The patrols will allow us to engage with people and where necessary we will disperse groups that are causing problems.

“These steps by officers are also intended to help keep everyone safe ad we continue to come out of lockdown and head towards the removal of all restrictions. I would ask that everyone play their part this weekend in helping us to prevent anti-social behaviour which some find intimidating and extremely upsetting. Parents – please make sure you know where your children are and do not buy them any alcohol. And to those heading out about this weekend, I ask that you consider your behaviour and enjoy yourself safely and responsibly. Thank you.”