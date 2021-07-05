IN case anyone is mystified as to why the council is struggling to collect their green bin ... welcome to the Brexit.

The UK now has a shortage of between 80,000 and 100,000 HGV drivers according to the head of the Road Haulage Association.

City councils along with many thousands of businesses are now struggling to collect and deliver things because Brexit has ensured that European drivers can no longer work here. We cannot find the drivers to collect your green waste.

Prepare for all manner of shortages over the summer.

In a letter to the prime minister Food and Drink Federation, British Frozen Food Federation, Federation of Wholesale Distributors, Cold Chain Federation, Meat Producers Association and the British Beer and Pub Association have told Boris Johnson that: "we firmly believe that intervention from the Prime Minister/Cabinet Office is the only way we will be able to avert critical supply chains failing at an unprecedented and unimaginable level".

Brexit: the gift that keeps on giving.

Christian Vassie

Blake Court,

Wheldrake, York