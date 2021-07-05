IN case anyone is mystified as to why the council is struggling to collect their green bin ... welcome to the Brexit.
The UK now has a shortage of between 80,000 and 100,000 HGV drivers according to the head of the Road Haulage Association.
City councils along with many thousands of businesses are now struggling to collect and deliver things because Brexit has ensured that European drivers can no longer work here. We cannot find the drivers to collect your green waste.
Prepare for all manner of shortages over the summer.
In a letter to the prime minister Food and Drink Federation, British Frozen Food Federation, Federation of Wholesale Distributors, Cold Chain Federation, Meat Producers Association and the British Beer and Pub Association have told Boris Johnson that: "we firmly believe that intervention from the Prime Minister/Cabinet Office is the only way we will be able to avert critical supply chains failing at an unprecedented and unimaginable level".
Brexit: the gift that keeps on giving.
Christian Vassie
Blake Court,
Wheldrake, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment