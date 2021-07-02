VICTIMS of sexual abuse have been urged to step forward after a former school boss was jailed for abusing pupils.

Brian Richard Martin, 71, used his position at Queen Ethelburga's School north of York, to carry out his crimes.

Now North Yorkshire Police and the NSPCC have given details of how victims can find help and justice.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Brian Martin’s appalling manipulation of a position of trust at a school is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“The courage shown by his victims in coming forward cannot be understated, and we hope they are receiving the support they need following not just Martin’s abuse, but years of reliving those horrific experiences during the trials.

“Today’s sentencing has shown that time is not a barrier to justice, and we would urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, no matter when it happened or who the perpetrator was, to speak out and seek support.”

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111. Adults who wish to report historic abuse, or have concerns about a child, can phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk

A police spokesman said if you have been a victim of child abuse, no matter when it occurred, please do not suffer in silence – we are here to help you.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response

Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email sarc@nhs.net or go to www.bridgehousesarc.org/

You can also contact Supporting Victims direct at supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100