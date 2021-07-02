THE brother of a BBC broadcaster who died last month is preparing to take on a charity cycle race in tribute to his sports-loving sibling.

As The Press reported at the time, Dom Busby, from Harrogate helped launch Minster FM in York, and worked at BBC Radio York, BBC 5Live and Radio 4, has died after a short illness. He was just 53-years-old.

His former teacher was actor and comedian Stephen Fry, who has Tweeted: “Terribly saddened by the news of Dom Busby’s death. I had the honour of teaching him (and his rascally brothers) many, many years ago. He was as delightful, bubbly, charming and smart then as he was throughout his career.”

Now Patrick Busby is preparing to take on a 53-mile challenge tomorrow, Saturday, July 3 to raise money for Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate, where Dom was cared for in his final weeks.

Dom was sadly diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour just two months before his death. He spent his final weeks at Saint Michael’s in the town in which he grew up and began his radio career.

Patrick Busby, Dom’s brother, said: “During the final stages of his illness, the amazing staff at Saint Michael’s looked after Dom with great care and compassion. I am thankful for this wonderful institution who make such a difference to families at their times of greatest need.

“With Dom’s passion for sport, it seemed fitting to do a cycling challenge in tribute to him. I will take part in the South Downs Tour 85km (53 miles) cycle race to raise money for Saint Michael’s Hospice.”

The route will see Patrick take on the challenging hilly terrain of the South Downs National Park, which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice Tony Collins said: “We are incredibly grateful that Patrick has chosen to support our vital work with a meaningful and fitting challenge in tribute to Dom.

“Thanks to so many supporting this very special event, Patrick’s cycle challenge has already exceeded its target and continues to see generous donations being made in Dom’s memory. All gifts in support of Patrick’s efforts make a huge difference to local people living with terminal illness and bereavement, as well as their families.”

Click here support Patrick’s cycle challenge in memory of Dom, and to help Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Christopher Busby, another brother of Dom’s, said: “Saint Michael’s Hospice is in a most beautiful setting, with a calming and tranquil environment. The staff go above and beyond the call of duty in regard to patient and relative care, and nothing is too much trouble. The love and compassion is of the highest level.”