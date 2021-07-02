Two couples have warned householders against cold callers after they were cheated by a "despicable" and deceitful cowboy builder.

One of the four victims has died since Gerald Johnston, 32, conned them with tales of how their roofs needed work which he would do for them.

York Crown Court heard how he either didn't do the work, or did shoddy work that was not worth the money they paid him.

In both cases, the conman who had no training in any form of building work, drove one of the couple to a bank or post office so they could draw money out of their account for him.

The deceased man's widow, who lives in Selby, said: “What this man did was despicable.

"My husband was vulnerable because he was blind and he trusted and believed him. I am also disabled.

When I look back I know my husband wasn’t stupid, so it just shows you what can happen if you deal with doorstep callers.

"I do not want this to happen to other people.

"My husband has since passed away so sadly he didn’t live to see justice done. He felt ashamed, betrayed and so let down.”

A statement from the other couple, from Doncaster, said: “I want to say to the public that people need to be aware of this type of offending. You must use someone who is recommended to you, a qualified builder rather than dealing with someone who turns up at your door.

“We trusted him, he seemed so jolly. He asked us if we were happy with the work, but we couldn’t get up on the roof to check. This has really affected us”.

Johnston, of Carlton near Goole, is today behind bars starting two years in jail after he was prosecuted by North Yorkshire trading standards.

County Councillor Andrew Lee said: “There has been a lot of publicity about scams taking place during the Covid 19 lockdowns, including doorstep crime.

“This case was delayed due to the impact of Covid on the court system, as have a number of others, but any offenders of a like mind should take this as a warning that our multi-agency safeguarding team are absolutely committed to dealing with this type of behaviour, lockdowns or not.

"And justice will be done for the victims.”

