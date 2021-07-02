SQUATTERS who were evicted from wasteland near York Barbican are holding a 'people's assembly' tomorrow to decide what to do next.
The meeting, open to anyone in York, will take place outside the Coop in Paragon Street at 1pm.
Organisers say it will discuss the future of the 'Barbican Community Centre', which was founded during the recent occupation of land which has lain empty for 15 years since the old Barbican swimming pool closed.
A spokesperson said it was clear over the course of the occupation that the local community strongly supported the site being used for the people of York, and there was now a need to reflect and deliberate as a community on next steps.
"Specifically, the questions this assembly will address are:1, what are the needs of the local community and how might the Barbican Community Centre serve them? 2.Should we fight to acquire the Barbican site from Persimmon Homes, and how should we go about doing that? 3. Should we attempt to find a new site, and if so what kind of site do we want and what options are available?" They added that after the assembly, an open mic would be held for musicians and poets to use the space, as they would if the eviction had not taken place.
