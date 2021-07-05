OVER the last couple of months I've noticed an increase of vehicles entering Penleys Grove Street and after an initial period of confusion retracing their route back down the street having quickly asserting the problem "there sat-navs show the road open".
Contacting the council on several occasions regarding the problem and never receiving any reply (despite being promised one), I then contacted my local councillor. I expressed my lack of progress with the council and suggested that by sorting the sat-nav and making the road closure signs clearer and more prominent would save a lot of confusion and frustration.
Other than being told she'd look into, it I can't get no satisfaction.
We recently received a letter from the council saying they have received a report of "rats" in the area so now you can say that the Groves now has become a "rat run".
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
