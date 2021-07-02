PEOPLE have had to be cut from their cars after a crash involving several vehicles has partly blocked a main road.
There is currently queuing traffic on the A64 close to the Bramham Crossroads and the westbound carriageway is partially blocked due to an accident involving multiple cars on the roundabout near the A1(M) junction 44 turnoff for York and Tadcaster.
Traffic cannot access all of the roundabout.
A diversion is in place via the A1(M) southbound to junction 42 and rejoin the northbound carriageway.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called to the scene at 2.40pm after crews from Tadcaster, Wetherby and Acomb responded to reports of a three vehicle crash.
A service spokesman said people needed to be cut out of vehicles.
They said: "Crews extricated occupants of the cars using hydraulic cutting equipment, sharps protection and casualty care equipment.
"The occupants of the vehicles were then left in the hands of the paramedics on scene."
