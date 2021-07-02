YORK'S weekly recorded Covid case rate has now passed the 300 mark - as cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 31, taking it to 326.7 cases per 100,000 population. This is almost 150 higher than the UK national average rate, which stands at 181.1 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 98 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 14,034.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 18, taking it to 160.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 116 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 33,113.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by nine, taking it to 105.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 90 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,616.
Across the UK, a further 27,125 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,855,169.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.