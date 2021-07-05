MAJOR expansion plans at a top York school are set to be approved - but neighbours are hitting out over the impact on traffic.

Residents in nearby streets hoped Fulford School’s plans to build a new teaching block and access route into the school would rid their roads of traffic from buses and cars taking pupils to and from the site.

But the proposals will see buses enter the school from the existing route in Fulfordgate and exit through the new Germany Beck development - with residents in both areas criticising the plans.

Fulford Parish Council has objected, saying residents in Fulfordgate are unhappy because they were promised that the entrance route to the school would be moved to the Germany Beck development in the south.

And they say Germany Beck residents are concerned to discover that school buses will leave the site via the development, adding that many fear parents will also drop off children on busy roads near their homes.

York Civic Trust has also criticised the plans, saying traffic problems will be made worse thanks to the 20 per cent increase in pupil numbers.

Neighbours have requested a public inquiry into the expansion of Fulford School.

They say: “There has already been significant expansion to this school, and [it] has resulted in significant vehicular traffic to the school.

“It has resulted in damage to housing structures in Fulfordgate as well as traffic hold ups and safety issues with pupils.”

City of York Council’s highways team says the rise in student numbers mean three extra school buses will run.

They say the new route will allow buses to enter by Fulfordgate and leave by Porter Avenue, which is 6.5 metres wide.

“The intention is that the outbound queue of buses is towards the signalised junction away from the main residential areas and removing the left turn out over sailing of both lanes on Heslington Lane,” they say in a report for the council’s planning committee.

The council’s planning team say the application should be approved, adding that the benefits of the new school buildings and access route outweigh the harms - which include cutting down around 15 trees and the impact of the new two storey teaching block on views.

They say: “The proposed development is not considered to have a significant impact on the surrounding road network.”

The council agreed to put £6.5 million towards expanding Fulford School to enable it to take in 300 more pupils a year.

Fulford School is set to get the money to expand - with 70 extra pupils expected to attend the school from the new 647-home Germany Beck housing development.

The school currently has space for 1,529 pupils - but is already expected to be struggling this academic year with 1,560 students on the roll.

Under the plans, the two-storey Hawking block would be part demolished to make way for a new three-storey building of 12 classrooms.

The City of York Council planning meeting will take place on Thursday at the LNER Community Stadium.