RESIDENTS in a village near York have launched a campaign to save their village pub.

The SOS - Save Our Swan- group is contesting a ‘change of use’ planning application to Ryedale District Council to convert the White Swan Inn at Thornton Le Clay into a 5-bedroom home.

The group says the pub, dating back to about 1800, was successfully run until closing in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold.

It said that after the pub was bought by residents, Richard and Tracy Harrison, there had been optimism it would trade again once the pandemic subsided.

Spokesperson Julian Lamb said: “Many of us in the village feel passionately opposed to this change of use application. You only lose your ‘village local’ once, and once it’s gone, it’s gone… closing the book on over 200 years of village life.”

He said people felt particularly aggrieved as the pub was regularly busy, with a good following from Thornton and neighbouring Foston, and also villages such as Barton-le-Willows, Bulmer and Sheriff Hutton – many of which had lost their own locals.

“It’s potentially a huge loss to our community on so many levels, both socially and economically.For some villagers, especially those who no longer drive, this amenity was a lifeline for their mental health, aside from anything else.”

Nick Love, of CAMRA, said pubs were ‘at risk like never before’ due to the pandemic and prolonged closures but, as society opened up, were more important than ever to their local communities, and such a characterful property would be in high demand as a going concern. “Its unnecessary loss would be incalculable,” he said.

Richard and Tracy Harrison said that when they bought the pub, they were ‘very excited' to carry on a business. However, the conclusion of a specialist report - instigated by Ryedale Council- by leading pub specialist, Fleurets, had stated that this pub specifically was 'at high risk of business failure.’

“This has been a tremendous disappointment to us but we have to accept the financial reality and so decided not to reopen, hence the current application," they said.