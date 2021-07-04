PUPILS at a York school added a splash of colour to their day - as part of a celebration of their 'sisters and brothers' across the world.

Staff members from St Aelred's Catholic Primary School in the city organised the event, on Tuesday last week, to help the students to celebrate the ‘Day of Many Colours’ - which encourages children to unite in prayer with pupils in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

Each year group was asked to create something based on a different country from the continents and the five colours of the Mission Rosary.

Briony Parrott, the school’s business manager, said: “It was such a great day that created a lot of excitement and a buzz around the school.

“All of the children took part and came together to sing songs and get involved with the activities.

“It felt really special to have a collective celebration during these difficult times with the pandemic.”

Year one pupils chose Australia, year two chose Kenya, year three chose Mexico, year four picked Madagascar, year five opted for South Africa and year six went with Papua New Guinea.

Each year group gathered at the multi-use games area (MUGA) of the school, where they sang songs together and took part in activities organised by the school while following social distancing guidelines.

The area was also decorated with colourful balloons.

The pupils then took it in turns to show off their creations - which included maps, flags, posters, fact sheets and bunting.

They were also given the chance to explain information and facts about the country they chose and why they decided to choose it.

“Each class had a fun day of prayer, liturgy and creativity,” Briony added.

St Aelred's is located in Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall.