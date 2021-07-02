AN EMPLOYEE wrote off his boss's car when he took it without permission to buy some cigarettes, York Crown Court heard.

Nathan Davis, prosecuting, said Callum March, 24, drove into the rear of a parked BMW with such force that it moved 20 feet and shunted into two more cars.

Marsh drove off and abandoned the employer's vehicle nearby.

It was so badly damaged it is likely to be written off and the BMW was also badly damaged, said Mr Davis.

His boss knew March didn't have a driving licence, said the prosecuting barrister.

"It is beyond me why you got into a car knowing you were not allowed," Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC told him. "The consequence of that is you now have a criminal record."

For March Steve Munro said: "He knows how stupid he has been".

He had had a beer and taken the car keys to buy some cigarettes.

He has had his driving licence revoked because he had got six penalty points during his probationary period.

The 24-year-old had been in Scarborough with a fellow employee to do some building work.

March, of Chaffinch Close, Clipstone, near Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, failure to stop after an accident, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

March was given an 18-month community order with 120 hours' unpaid work and a 12-month driving ban.

At the time March had had a job involving road signs and roadside furniture. He now works in the building trade, York Crown Court heard.