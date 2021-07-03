PARENTS of pupils at a North Yorkshire school are refusing to buy a new 'compulsory' uniform - amid claims it is 'unnecessary'.

Some parents say their children only have one more year at the school - and they have already purchased the previous 'legacy' uniform to see out their studies.

Dozens of families of Year 10 students from Tadcaster Grammar School say they are making a stand.

Emma Blackstone, one of the parents hitting out at the uniform change, said: “Parents are standing strong on this and have made it clear that their children will be going to school in the old uniform in September.

“We want to highlight this and call out the school for its inappropriate and unreasonable approach.”

A petition against the uniform change now has signatures from more than 100 families.

Emma has also written to the school, saying her son, along with others, will continue to wear the original black blazer and black trousers for his final year.

“I say this because I purchased enough legacy uniform to last for the duration of my child’s time at Tadcaster Grammar School. I am aware that a lot of parents also made uniform purchases to secure a set of complete legacy uniform,” the letter reads.

Emma adds the parents feel that the cost of the new uniform is “not reasonable” as the families have already felt the financial impact of the pandemic.

The students and the parents have also taken to social media, posting pictures with the teenagers holding up messages stating they do not accept the uniform change.

Andrew Parkinson, head teacher at Tadcaster Grammar, said: “Since 2019, Tadcaster Grammar School has been transitioning to a revised uniform. This uniform was designed and developed in consultation with the Student Council and Student Equality & Diversity Group. From September 2021, students in years 7-11 will be proudly wearing the new school uniform which represents another marker of the high standards the school personifies.

“Parents and carers continue to be offered assistance with the purchase of the small number of uniform items, if required, as well as recycling and re-use considerations being made for both legacy and revised uniform items.

“The school has also amended uniform expectations to remove the requirement to purchase some logoed items in favour of generic options such as trousers, skirts and PE kit that are widely available at any retail outlet. This has further lowered the overall price of the school uniform."

“We are exceptionally proud of our students who continue to exemplify the core school values of ‘Ambition, Resilience, Responsibility and Respect’ despite the challenges of the pandemic.”

Emma said that the parents now intend to go to to the school’s governors with their complaints on the change.