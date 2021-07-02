SIXTEEN schools across York have got Covid cases among pupils - up from just seven a week earlier, according to City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report.

The report says 34 children tested positive at the schools in the week to June 28, compared with 26 a week earlier.

It also said that as of Wednesday, three care homes in the council area had confirmed Covid-19 infections, involving at least one case of either a staff member or resident, and there was an 'outbreak,' involving two or more cases, at an unidentified home on June 24.

The report said that out of 708 Covid cases in York which were processed in a lab, 690 were of the Delta variant.

It revealed that 80 per cent of York's adult population has now had the jab, and almost 55 per cent has had both jabs and is now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the report revealed how the surge in cases is still not resulting in any big upsurge in the number of Covid patients at York Hospital.

It says that on Tuesday, there were five confirmed Covid-19 patients in general/acute beds, compared with six a week earlier and a peak of 157 on January 19.

There was one Covid patient in intensive care, which is up from none a week earlier but much lower than the peak of 19 in May 2020.