ARTIST across York are set to open their homes and studios to the public across two weekends this year.
The now renowned York Open Studios will take place on July 10 and 11, and 17 and 18 featuring over 140 artists and makers showing and selling their work within their homes and workspaces.
Orgainsers say this year’s two-weekend event is bursting with colour, form and creativity and the York Open Studios team are thrilled with the line-up.
Beccy Ridsdel, one of the committee members, said: “After last year’s postponement, we think this year’s 20th show is one of the best. With our decision to move from April to July this year has also given us the opportunity for the stricter current Covid guidelines to relax and give the public more confidence visiting artists’ studios. Artists and makers bring a diverse range of skills to the weekends producing bespoke ceramics, furniture, glass, jewellery, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, wood carving and multi-media. There is something for everyone and every pocket. The artists also love to showcase their work within their surroundings and really value the interaction, whether you’re a buyer or a burgeoning artist. It’s a fabulous way too to enjoy York and view extraordinary work.”
This year, the artists will be included on a map of the city so visitors can easily make their way to as many studios, workshops and homes as they wish. Visit www.yorkopenstudios.co.uk for more information and for your free York Open Studios map. Alternatively, they will be available from Visit York on Lendal or in a selection of shops and visitor attractions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.