ONE further death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 594.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been two more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 19 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 87,474.
The dates of death range from May 28 2020 - July 1 this year.
Their families have been informed.
