MORE big names have been added to Northallerton’s first music festival this summer, with a line-up set to entertain fans across the weekend.
The North Yorkshire Music Festival takes place at Canada Fields Caravan Park from August 13 - 15, with performances from Judge Jules, Danny Rampling, Toploader and The Hoosiers across the three days.
Organisers have now revealed that The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club will headline on Sunday, with Capital FM DJ Marvin Humes taking to the decks earlier in the day.
Paul Waite, CEO at ISG, which organises the festival, said: "We are delighted to be announcing even more acts to join what was already a really strong line-up.
"We are really striving to make sure there’s something for all ages to enjoy across the weekend and it’s shaping up to be an incredible event."
Organisers have announced a new weekend ticket for entry to all three days, priced at £85 for adults and £60 for 3-17 year olds.
Meanwhile, day, camping and parking tickets are also available to customers.
Further information and ticket prices can be found on the festival's website at: https://bit.ly/3huM8f2
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.