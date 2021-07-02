YORK residents wanting to renew or build fitness lost during lockdown are being urged by a new campaign to build more activity into their lives.
Health and activity experts from York and North Yorkshire have recognised that many people have been less active during the pandemic. Shielding, worries about catching Covid and lockdown have meant everyone has been affected.
Partners of the '#WhatsMyNextStep' campaign, including York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Vale of York CCG, Age UK York, York CVS, Healthwatch York, Live Well York, North Yorkshire Sport and City of York Council, advise that if you haven’t already begun, now’s the time to start getting more active around the home.
Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at City of York Council, said: "By gently getting more active now - and following any medical advice you’ve been given - you can you prepare for lockdown lifting completely and enjoying getting out and about."
To help residents get ideas, the campaign is offering reliable sources of ideas and health advice, to help improve muscle tone, build core strength and improve balance.
The NHS recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity a week for adults.
