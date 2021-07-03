SORRY, but Parky Bell was not the only park-keeper in Rowntree Park (‘Bringing Parky bell to Life in Rowntree Park’; The Press, July 1).
He was the first but was followed later by the highly regarded Dave who looked after the park in an exemplary fashion.
Dave was retired by the council in 2017 and the post of park-keeper abolished as a cost-cutting measure.
Dave likewise lived in the Lodge above the café which had been provided in the original plans for the park to provide accommodation for a resident park-keeper.
There has been no park-keeper since Dave and the park is now looked after by The Friends with heavy maintenance provided by the council's ‘open spaces’ staff.
Dave was a valued caretaker of the park. He is still around and should not be forgotten.
Alison Sinclair,
Cardinal Court,
Bishophill Junior,
EDITOR'S NOTE: We would like to hear from Dave, please contact our Community Content Editor Maxine Gordon: email - maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.