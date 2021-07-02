A BURGLAR who stole half a pair of shoes from a menswear store and failed to break into a house in consecutive nights has been jailed.

Daniel Shaun Eden, 39, has 122 previous convictions and has been burgling homes and commercial premises for 20 years, said Jonathan Foy, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

Late on May 23, he smashed his way into Robert Smart Menswear on Low Petergate, central York, and stole boutique clothing worth more than £700.

But he left behind one of a pair of upmarket trainers.

When police arrested him four hours later in the early hours of May 24, he had the matching trainer. He also had a hammer and pair of pliers on him.

The previous night, he had tried to open the front door of a house on Water End.

While he failed, he had gone away before returning half an hour later.

Again he failed to break into the house, but was caught on CCTV.

The householder was inside asleep.

Eden was on three suspended prison sentences at the time for other offences, said Mr Foy.

Judge Simon Hickey said he had no doubt Eden had targeted the menswear shop because it was upmarket.

Eden, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burgling the shop and attempted burglary of the house.

He was jailed for three years, including being made to serve six months previously suspended.

For him, Caroline Abraham said he had been homeless when he had been released from his last prison sentence.

“That led him back into his old ways of offending. It is a vicious cycle.”

He had been addicted to Valium but was receiving medication for it while on remand. He had also been doing in-cell education.