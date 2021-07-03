IF our ruling Lib Dem council are genuinely surprised at the flack for how their parks improvement “bidding process” looks like they are feathering their own nests, here’s some pointers:
1. Instead of giving almost every bid 59 per cent regardless of content or effort, award them on merit like we all expected would happen. You can’t buy one and a half swings.
2. Instead of telling prospective bidders it’s very unlikely for one ward to have more than one successful bid, and then approving four bids for one of your own wards, just be consistent.
3. Instead of secretly raiding another fund put aside for areas desperately needing investment (to help fund the above) either front that decision up in public, or just don’t do it.
I say this as a councillor for a ward with two partially successful bids.
Something will be better than nothing for them but the point is, on a city-wide basis, this process has been a farce that’s let communities down and taken from those really needing the help.
If they’re not genuinely surprised, and are just pretending to be, then they’re insulting the intelligence of everyone who took part in good faith.,
Cllr Kallum Taylor
Holgate Ward (Labour)
