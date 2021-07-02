A SEX offender is now back behind bars after police searches in York and Selby led to a public appeal.



North Yorkshire Police say York residents can be reassured that police searches and enquiries during Wednesday and Thursday have not led to any cause for concern.



As The Press reported online on both days, the police activity has concentrated alongside the A1237 near Earswick and Huntington, and in Haxby and in Fulford and at Naburn Lock as well as in parts of Selby.



A police spokesman said: "The searches were related to a high-risk missing person case which was reported to North Yorkshire Police by Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service on Tuesday (June 29).



"Adam Mark, a 45-year-old convicted sex offender, had removed a security tag which is in breach of his prison release licence.



"He was located and detained by officers near Earswick overnight.



"It is believed Mark was travelling on a bicycle in these areas throughout Tuesday.

"As a result of breaching his prison release licence, he has now been recalled to prison away from York.



"Police are appealing for people to come forward who may have been approached by Adam Mark since Friday, June 25."



If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the force control room.



If you would prefer to remain anonymous, information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference number 12210149328 when providing details.