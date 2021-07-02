A POPULAR fashion retailer has unveiled a brand new look for their York store.

The city centre H&M in Spurriergate fully reopened their store at 10am, today (July 2) after a refit.

A spokesman said the new look store will offer customers a very different interior look and feel to other H&M stores, with a focus on creating a modern and relevant shopping experience. Customers visiting the store will notice a warm, welcoming interior and a relaxed shopping environment where collections will be presented in slightly lower volume to create a curated display.

To celebrate the opening, H&M Members will be able to enjoy 20% off their entire purchase over during opening week in the new H&M York store.

Toni Galli, Country Manager for H&M UK & IE said, “We are extremely excited to be reopening our H&M York store today, showcasing a brand new look and feel. Our aim is always to make our customer look and feel as good as possible while providing the best shopping experience possible. We are confident that our brand new York store will offer exactly this. We cannot wait to welcome our customers!”

Mark Stott, H&M Area Manager for York said, “We’re really excited to show our customers the newly refurbished store in York city centre. The fresh new look and feel of the store, and the addition of H&M Kids, will offer our customers a truly inspiring experience. The team have been working very hard to set the store up, and we look forward to welcoming customers today.”

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976. Forty years later, the UK and Ireland portfolio has grown to include in excess of 240 stores. The Swedish retailer is very excited to bring their new look store to York as a first of its kind within the UK & Ireland.