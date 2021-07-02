FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a crash where a car ended up on it's side.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 7.20pm yesterday (July 1) to the sliproad off the A1 southbound to Wetherby services following a report of a VW Polo on it’s side.
A spokesman for the service said: "Firecrews from Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Wetherby attended.
"On arrival they found a 25-year-old man was out of the vehicle and receiving precautionary medical treatment.
"Firecrews made scene safe and stemmed leak of vehicle fluids."
