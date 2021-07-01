THE York barbershop which was raided by police and council officers over alleged breaches of Covid restrictions has now been boarded up by bailiffs.
Metal grilles have been fixed over the front of Q Gentlemens Barbers in Bishopthorpe Road, which has been closed since the raid in May, during which three men were arrested.
But bizarrely, the sign over the shop was still lit up this evening.
The raid followed a lengthy wrangle over rules forcing staff to wear masks, which the shop's owners claimed were unlawful.
A legal notice attached to the grills, both issued by Andrew Wilson & Co, court enforcers and debt collectors, states that as authorised agents on behalf of the landlord, they have re-entered the property and any attempt to enter the premises will result in criminal or civil proceedings.
Another notice says goods inside the shop are ready for collection by arrangement and unless they are collected by July 14 they will be removed and disposed of.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.