A MAN - believed to be from York - has become the first unfortunate person in the world to break his penis vertically.
A report in the British Medical Journal said the 40-year-old member 'buckled against his partner's perineum' and suffered an eye-watering 3cm tear at its base.
Although there are no bones in the penis it can still 'break' if the organ is suddenly bent.
Medics who treated the victim say his is believed to be the first veritical fracture in the world.
Thankfully, if you are a man, the injury is very uncommon but there have been numerous cases of horizontal fractures.
Following the injury the patient's penis gradually swelled up - forcing the red-faced romeo to seek medical advice.
Luckily, six months after the injury the victim is said to be firing on all cylinders.
