TIMPSON could be opening a small shop in the car park at Asda's Monks Cross store, if planners give the green light.
The company, known for footwear repair and key cutting, is asking city planners to approve a retail pod at the Asda site.
The pod, which would be built near the supermarket's entrance, would be compact - with a floor area of just 17.5 sq m and be box like in shape with a flat roof.
Kate Lowe, senior planner at Pegasus Group, has written to planners on behalf of Timpson.
In her letter, she states: "The small pods are suitable for a range of occupiers typically found within town centres. Timpson will operate from the pod.
"The pod will be located close to the existing store entrance. It will stand clear of the doors, bollards, pedestrian crossing points and kerbs to allow customers and their trolleys to circumnavigate without encumbrance.
"The development does not propose any changes to the existing vehicular access points. The store entrances will remain unchanged by this proposal.
"There is sufficient opportunity for pedestrians and cycles to access the store and no existing footpaths or cycle paths or cycle policy are affected by the proposal."
You can check out the full application (ref 21/01320/FUL) online at www.planningaccess.york.gov.uk/
