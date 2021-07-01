A DRIVER had to be taken to hospital after being cut from a vehicle by firefighters.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 12.14pm today to Buttercrambe near Malton after reports of a car crash.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York, Huntington and Malton responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"The crew used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate a male driver who was then taken to hospital via road ambulance."

The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.