A DRIVER had to be taken to hospital after being cut from a vehicle by firefighters.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 12.14pm today to Buttercrambe near Malton after reports of a car crash.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York, Huntington and Malton responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"The crew used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate a male driver who was then taken to hospital via road ambulance."
The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.