A 'MADE in Yorkshire' rum could be on the cards as leading craft brewers and distillers pool their talents.

Brass Castle Brewery in Malton and Hooting Owl Distillery in Barmby Moor have just launched a new beer-based spirit called Heart Of Brass with plans for further creations in future.

Heart of Brass is made at the distillery using one of the brewery’s beers as a base and is designed to increase appreciation among beer and gin drinkers of the quality of Yorkshire’s drink producers.

Brass Castle has won numerous awards for its beers since launching ten years ago, and Hooting Owl has won several Great Taste Awards in the past two years for its gins.

The new creation is akin to a beer brandy or American-style beer schnapps, made with Brass Castle’s Disruptor beer, a New England style IPA. Further variants will use different beers. The spirit has an ABV of 48% so is served in small measures or used as a mixer.

Phil Saltonstall, brewery owner, said: “People should think of it as a beer lover’s alternative in any classic cocktail, or enjoy it neat - perhaps with ice.

“Distilling a beer is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I began brewing in the States, where this expertise crossover has become more common, and we’ve been keen to try it.

“We’ve had to be very flexible and reactive for the past year, to continue to brew beer that fits with the evolving Covid situation and rule changes. It’s been lovely to be able to run a longer-term innovative project alongside the chaos.

“We chose Hooting Owl to work with as they can do the complete distilling process from start to finish, and are particularly skilled at getting maximum flavour from small-batch production.”

Dominic M’Benga, owner of Hooting Owl, said: “There is more crossover nowadays between brewers and distillers and we’re very excited about this new partnership. We were interested to see how well the hop flavours would come through the distilling process, and we’re very pleased with the result.

“We look forward to seeing how well other beer styles distil and hope to also team up with Brass Castle on a genuine ‘made-in-Yorkshire’ rum.”

The first version of Heart Of Brass is available from www.brasscastle.co.uk. The next drink will be made with Bad Kitty, its vanilla porter, and will be on sale later this year.

The Heart Of Brass name reflects the different elements of the distilling process, as well as being a nod to the distilled base being a Brass Castle beer.

In spirit production, the first and last liquids produced in the distillation run are known as the heads and tails, while the desirable liquid captured in the middle of the process is known as the heart.