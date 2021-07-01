FURTHER Covid cases recorded in the York area have resulted in a rise in the city's rate - taking it close to 300.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 20, taking it to 295.8 cases per 100,000 population. This remains over 120 higher than the UK national average rate, which stands at 168.6 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 133 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 13,936.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 10, taking it to 144.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 266 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 32,897.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 14 to 96.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 112 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,526.
Across the UK, a further 27,989 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,828,463.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.