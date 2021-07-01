POLICE have praised football fans for their good behaviour during the early stages of the European Championships.
The majority of fans who have gathered in towns and city centres to watch the matches have behaved responsibly and respectfully, with only a few low level incidents requiring police attendance, North Yorkshire Police said.
Speaking ahead of England’s next game against Ukraine on Saturday night, Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham, silver commander for the force’s policing response to the Euros, said: “It’s great news that England has reached this stage of the tournament. Officers are reporting a real sense of optimism and good-feeling among the groups of fans they are encountering while on patrol.
“It’s also great news that those who have been visiting our city town centres to watch the matches have enjoyed themselves responsibly so far. We’re glad to say that, while there have been a few isolated incidents, the majority of fans have had a good time and been sensible and safe.
“As a police force, we are used to dealing with large crowds and summer events that attract thousands of visitors , so we are well prepared to deal with any anti-social behaviour that may occur. But we hope that’s not the case and that both the responsible behaviour and England’s winning streak continues.
“Officers will continue to patrol towns and city centres on match days, to provide a sense of safety and reassurance to both football fans and those who are not so keen on the beautiful game."
