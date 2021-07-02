A MOTHER is pictured in a York suburban garden, with two babies in a buggy and a little girl by her side.
At first glance, it appears a commonplace scene - but closer examination reveals that this picture is not what it seems.
It is in fact a photograph of one of the imaginative scarecrows created for last year’s Rawcliffe scarecrow festival.
Now another such festival is being staged this weekend, with more than 40 scarecrows and 10 stalls dotted around the suburb.
The theme this year will be ‘Celebrating York and its people'.
Maps for the scarecrows and stalls route can be bought between 9.30am and 4.30 pm on both Saturday and Sunday from the Rawcliffe recreation hall for a suggested donation of £1, with money raised split between York Inspirational Kids and Rawcliffe Community Events Team.
A raffle will be available from the hall, along with hot drinks and juice.
