Santander has announced 75 UK branches will be closing down.
The high street bank has released a full list of branches affected by the closures.
The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the movement towards online banking following three national lockdowns and people eager to limit personal contact.
In March, the banking firm announced plans to close 111 stores by the end of August and now a further seventy-five branches will be added to the list as the firm's closure programme gathers pace.
According to Adam Bishop, Head of Branch Interactions at Santander the moves comes in response to less customers using branches.
He said: "Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together."
Here is a full list of affected branches and when they will close:
- Banstead High Street 79 High Street, Banstead SM7 2NL - 1 July 2021
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch 24 Market Street, Ashby-de-la-Zouch LE65 1AL - 29 July 2021
- Bethnal Green 450 Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green E2 0HG - 15 July 2021
- Bingley Main Street 155 Main Street, Bingley BD16 1AJ - 1 July 2021
- Birmingham Erdington 112 High Street, Erdington B23 6RS - 29 July 2021
- Blaby 9 Crossways House, Blaby LE8 4DD - 1 July 2021
- Bletchley 24 The Concourse, Brunel Centre, Bletchley MK2 2DL - 8 July 2021
- Brighouse Commercial Street 26 Commercial Street, Brighouse HD6 1AQ - 15 July 2021
- Brighton London Road 16 London Road, Brighton BN1 4HY - 1 July 2021
- Bristol Bedminster 95 East Street, Bedminster BS3 4HA - 29 July 2021
- Camberwell 34 Denmark Hill, Camberwell SE5 8RZ - 29 July 2021
- Castleford Carlton Street 51 Carlton Street, Castleford WF10 1AN - 29 July 2021
- Catford 162 Rushey Green, Catford SE6 4JT- 8 July 2021
- Cheadle 16 High Street, Cheadle SK8 1AJ - 8 July 2021
- Chelsea Kings Road 138 Kings Road, Chelsea SW3 4XB - 8 July 2021
- Chester-Le-Street 57-59 Front Street, Chester-le-Street DH3 3DD - 8 July 2021
- Chingford Old Church Road 35 Old Church Road, Chingford E4 6SJ - 1 July 2021
- Chiswick 336 Chiswick High Road, Chiswick W4 5TL - 15 July 2021
- Chorlton-cum-Hardy 575 Wilbraham Road, Chorlton-cum-Hardy M21 9AB - 8 July 2021
- Clifton Whiteladies Road 107 Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2PB - 15 July 2021
- Coulsdon 138 Brighton Road, Coulsdon CR5 2XR - 29 July 2021
- Dagenham 247 Heathway, Dagenham RM9 5BG - 15 July 2021
- Dalkeith 25-27 High Street, Dalkeith EH22 1LD - 22 July 2021
- Edinburgh Morningside Road 356 Morningside Road, Edinburgh EH10 4TE - 29 July 2021
- Glasgow Kilmarnock Road 110 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands G41 3NN - 8 July 2021
- Gosforth 129-131 High Street, Gosforth NE3 1HG - 29 July 2021
- Grays 30 High Street, Grays RM17 6LU - 29 July 2021
- Halesowen 9 Hagley Street, Halesowen B63 3AS - 22 July 2021
- Hanover Square 14a Hanover Square, London W1S 1JL - 1 July 2021
- Harold Hill 69 Farnham Road, Harold Hill RM3 8XA - 22 July 2021
- Harpenden 31a High Street, Harpenden AL5 2RU - 22 July 2021
- Hatfield 11 Town Centre, Hatfield AL10 0NY - 1 July 2021
- Hayes Station Road 16 Station Road, Hayes UB3 4DY - 8 July 2021
- Haywards Heath 37-39 South Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4LQ - 1 July 2021
- High Holborn 306a High Holborn, London WC1V 7JZ - 8 July 2021
- Hinckley 6 Castle Street, Hinckley LE10 1DB - 29 July 2021
- Hounslow Bath Road 388 Bath Road, Hounslow TW4 7HT - 15 July 2021
- Huyton 57 Derby Road, Huyton L36 9YA - 8 July 2021
- Hyde Market Place 11 Market Place, Hyde SK14 2NP - 15 July 2021
- Leeds Crossgates 59-61 Station Road, Crossgates LS15 8DT - 15 July 2021
- Leicester Horsefair Street Permanent House, Horsefair Street, Leicester LE1 5BJ - 15 July 2021
- Leicester Narborough Road 256 Narborough Road, Leicester LE3 2AP - 8 July 2021
- London Bridge 9 Southwark Street, London SE1 1RQ - 15 July 2021
- Lytham Clifton Street 75 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5ER - 22 July 2021
- Margate 110-112 High Street, Margate CT9 1JR - 22 July 2021
- Marlow 37 High Street, Marlow SL7 1XA - 1 July 2021
- Mill Hill 45 The Broadway, Mill Hill NW7 3DJ - 15 July 2021
- Moorgate 48-54 Moorgate, London EC2R 6EJ - 1 July 2021
- Nelson The Centre, Nelson BB9 9SX - 29 July 2021
- New Malden 132 High Street, New Malden - KT3 4HY - 22 July 2021
- Newcastle-under-Lyme 58 High Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme ST5 1QE - 15 July 2021
- Norbury 1424 London Road, Norbury SW16 4EP - 1 July 2021
- Oadby 38 The Parade, Oadby LE2 5BF - 22 July 2021
- Pinner 27 Bridge Street, Pinner HA5 3JW - 8 July 2021
- Putney 88-90 Putney High Street, Putney SW15 1RB - 29 July 2021
- Rickmansworth 107-109 High Street, Rickmansworth WD3 1EG - 1 July 2021
- Runcorn 12 Orchard Walk, Runcorn WA7 2BS - 1 July 2021
- Sale 46 School Road, Sale M33 7XE - 22 July 2021
- Shepherds Bush 23 Shepherds Bush Green, London W12 8PH - 22 July 2021
- South Harrow 285-287 Northolt Road, Harrow HA2 8JS - 22 July 2021
- Southampton Shirley 1 Shirley High Street, Southampton SO15 3TE - 8 July 2021
- Southgate 6 Chase Side, Southgate N14 5NY - 22 July 2021
- Surbiton 12 Victoria Road, Surbiton KT6 4JW - 29 July 2021
- Swinton 143 Chorley Road, Swinton M27 4AE - 1 July 2021
- Twickenham 1 King Street, Twickenham TW1 3SD - 1 July 2021
- Upper Edmonton 163 Fore Street, Upper Edmonton N18 2UX - 29 July 2021
- Wallasey 14 Liscard Village, Wallasey CH45 4JW - 22 July 2021
- Welling 14 Bellegrove Road, Welling DA16 3PP - 22 July 2021
- Wembley Preston Road 223 Preston Road, Wembley HA9 8XD - 29 July 2021
- West Wickham 30 High Street, West Wickham BR4 0SN - 15 July 2021
- West Worthing 37 Goring Road, Worthing BN12 4AR - 15 July 2021
- Weybridge 9 High Street, Weybridge KT13 8ED - 15 July 2021
- Wickford 18A High Street, Wickford SS12 9AZ - 8 July 2021
- Winton 330 Wimborne Road, Winton BH9 2HP - 22 July 2021
- Wokingham 12 Broad Street, Wokingham RG40 1AB - 8 July 2021
