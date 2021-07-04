APPRENTICESHIP roles have become available in the latest round of job vacancies.

The Press has teamed up with York JobCentre Plus to highlight job and training opportunities as they arise, in a bid to help the city as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

Dringhouses Primary School in York is looking for two apprentice teaching assistants to work 24 hours a week during term time. The application deadline is July 6, with details on the school website.

Hays Travel in Malton is also offering a level three travel consultant apprenticeship for people passionate about the travel industry. GCSEs or equivalent, grade 4 to 9, is desired. The application closing date is August 20.

In hospitality, The Whippet Inn, York, needs a sous chef and chef de partie to work with its new head chef (email CV to eat@thewhippetinn.co.uk) while Travelodge in Micklegate, York, needs breakfast and housekeeping staff to cover various shifts (for details, email yorkmicklegate.mgr@travelodge.co.uk).

The House of Trembling Madness, York, needs a full-time bartender to work 40 hours a week, with various shifts available so flexibility is essential. Experience hospitality is preferred but not necessary as full training will be given.

Elsewhere, waste loaders are needed for a short-term contract. No previous experience is required for the role which is physical work and outside in all weathers from 7am-4pm. Applicants must have a current driving licence and ideally have own car. Apply via Work with York website

Servo Group York wants a cleaner to work on Sundays from 4pm to 7am, and Monday to Thursday, 10pm-7am, to maintain a high standard of cleanliness in all site cabins and work areas. Email cleaners@servo-group.co.uk.

The National Railway Museum, York, is looking for an audience researcher to conduct research to support the delivery of prototyping for the Wonderlab gallery.

The successful candidate's work will be key to creating memorable learning experiences and ensuring visitors' needs are at the heart of developments. Apply via the Science Museum Group website by July 12.

Bradley and Trotter Restoration in York which works on listed buildings, churches and cathedrals across the North, is looking for a stonemasons labourer.

No experience is required for the role which will be manually handling stone and materials. To apply email richard@bandtrestoration.co.uk

One of the new Cabinet Office roles in York is that of a correspondence officer to prepare routine correspondence, commission lines from policy teams, and check the correspondence of others. Apply via Civil Service Jobs by July 18.

Helping Hands Care York needs a care assistant. Apply via Indeed.