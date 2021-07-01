CHILDREN from York have been working with the police to take part in a project to encourage good citizenship and pride in their community.
Youngsters from Hob Moor Primary have joined local Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to do weekly litter picks around Hob Moor nature reserve.
They have also considered ways to improve vandalised play equipment and reduce anti-social behaviour at Chesney Park in nearby Foxwood.
PCSO Laura Harper, school liaison officer in York, has been working with the children and said they have helped make the area more attractive for residents, young and old.
PCSO Harper said: “The enthusiasm and pride in their community they’ve shown has been absolutely incredible.
“A number of residents have stopped myself and some of the students over the last few weeks, saying how nice it was to see us working together to make it a nicer area.
“While these improvements to the community are clear to see, projects like this also encourage children to develop a strong pride in their community that can last a lifetime.
“This, in turn, can lead to less antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in communities, which is a win-win for everyone who lives and works there.”
